News & Insights

Markets
CWH

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CWH, PAYC, TGTX

May 01, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total volume of 7,621 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 762,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.9% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,300 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 4,994 contracts, representing approximately 499,400 underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 19,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, PAYC options, or TGTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PAGP YTD Return
 SINO YTD Return
 Funds Holding SGA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWH
PAYC
TGTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.