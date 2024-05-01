Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CWH, PAYC, TGTX

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 4,994 contracts, representing approximately 499,400 underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 19,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.