Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CROX, ALIT, EQIX

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) options are showing a volume of 89,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.3% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 23,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 5,784 contracts, representing approximately 578,400 underlying shares or approximately 111.1% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:
