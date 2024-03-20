Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CROX, ALIT, EQIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 19,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) options are showing a volume of 89,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.3% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 23,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 5,784 contracts, representing approximately 578,400 underlying shares or approximately 111.1% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

