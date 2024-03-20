News & Insights

Markets
CROX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CROX, ALIT, EQIX

March 20, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 19,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) options are showing a volume of 89,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.3% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 23,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 5,784 contracts, representing approximately 578,400 underlying shares or approximately 111.1% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, ALIT options, or EQIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of PJAN
 MIMO Videos
 BNNR YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CROX
ALIT
EQIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.