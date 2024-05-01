Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CR, NYCB, TWI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crane Co (Symbol: CR), where a total of 3,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 323,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.5% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 231,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB) saw options trading volume of 182,706 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of NYCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 61,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of NYCB. Below is a chart showing NYCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Titan International Inc (Symbol: TWI) options are showing a volume of 2,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.9% of TWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of TWI. Below is a chart showing TWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CR options, NYCB options, or TWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

