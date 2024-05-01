Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CR, NYCB, TWI

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB) saw options trading volume of 182,706 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of NYCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 61,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of NYCB. Below is a chart showing NYCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Titan International Inc (Symbol: TWI) options are showing a volume of 2,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.9% of TWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of TWI. Below is a chart showing TWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CR options, NYCB options, or TWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding EMXC
Funds Holding DSKX
CAON Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.