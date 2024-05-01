News & Insights

Markets
CR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CR, NYCB, TWI

May 01, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crane Co (Symbol: CR), where a total of 3,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 323,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.5% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 231,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB) saw options trading volume of 182,706 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of NYCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 61,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of NYCB. Below is a chart showing NYCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Titan International Inc (Symbol: TWI) options are showing a volume of 2,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.9% of TWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of TWI. Below is a chart showing TWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CR options, NYCB options, or TWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding EMXC
 Funds Holding DSKX
 CAON Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CR
NYCB
TWI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.