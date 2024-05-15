Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, NVRO, PRGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 153,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 186.5% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 22,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) saw options trading volume of 10,454 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 169.9% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,500 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 20,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.8% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, NVRO options, or PRGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.