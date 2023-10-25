Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, CARS, WBD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 153,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 189.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 15,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS) saw options trading volume of 4,939 contracts, representing approximately 493,900 underlying shares or approximately 177% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,300 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 262,552 contracts, representing approximately 26.3 million underlying shares or approximately 148.4% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 120,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, CARS options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
