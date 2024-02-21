Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMI, RGR, RELY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total volume of 37,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 290.3% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 18,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 3,415 contracts, representing approximately 341,500 underlying shares or approximately 262.7% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,600 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Remitly Global Inc (Symbol: RELY) options are showing a volume of 20,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.1% of RELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RELY. Below is a chart showing RELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMI options, RGR options, or RELY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
