Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, FRPT, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 24,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 813.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 296,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1850 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:
Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 37,047 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 525% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 15,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 47,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 350.5% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 776,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
