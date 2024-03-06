News & Insights

Markets
CLDX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLDX, GOOG, PSFE

March 06, 2024 — 03:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX), where a total of 9,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 908,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.7% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 168,574 contracts, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 14,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) options are showing a volume of 1,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 192,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLDX options, GOOG options, or PSFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WMIH shares outstanding history
 EWD Dividend History
 EYE Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLDX
GOOG
PSFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.