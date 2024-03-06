Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLDX, GOOG, PSFE

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 168,574 contracts, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 14,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) options are showing a volume of 1,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 192,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLDX options, GOOG options, or PSFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
