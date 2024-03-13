Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CCI, FDX, OVV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), where a total of 22,171 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 4,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,100 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 12,840 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) options are showing a volume of 26,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of OVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OVV. Below is a chart showing OVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

