Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CARS, SAVE, WSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 2,685 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 268,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.9% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 368,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 34,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 5,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 530,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 792,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CARS options, SAVE options, or WSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
