Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CALM, NVDA, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total volume of 17,789 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 235.8% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,500 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 986,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 229.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 63,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 19,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

