Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, SQ, OPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 138,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 30,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 89,959 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 15,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI) options are showing a volume of 6,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 657,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of OPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,800 underlying shares of OPI. Below is a chart showing OPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, SQ options, or OPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.