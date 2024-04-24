News & Insights

Markets
BX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, ATKR, LULU

April 24, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 16,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 6,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,400 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) saw options trading volume of 2,608 contracts, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of ATKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of ATKR. Below is a chart showing ATKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 10,894 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BX options, ATKR options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks
 LOCO shares outstanding history
 IP MACD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX
ATKR
LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.