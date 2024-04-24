Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, ATKR, LULU

Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) saw options trading volume of 2,608 contracts, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of ATKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of ATKR. Below is a chart showing ATKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 10,894 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
