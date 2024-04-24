Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, ATKR, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 16,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 6,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,400 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) saw options trading volume of 2,608 contracts, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of ATKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of ATKR. Below is a chart showing ATKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 10,894 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BX options, ATKR options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.