Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, CVX, AXON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 256,326 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 20,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 31,165 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 7,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 745,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,400 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, CVX options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

