Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AUPH, PSX, UTI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH), where a total volume of 11,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.2% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) options are showing a volume of 21,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,600 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (Symbol: UTI) options are showing a volume of 637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of UTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of UTI. Below is a chart showing UTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AUPH options, PSX options, or UTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Paul Singer Stock Picks
ETFs Holding GEC
KLIC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.