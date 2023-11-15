Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AUPH, PSX, UTI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH), where a total volume of 11,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.2% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) options are showing a volume of 21,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,600 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (Symbol: UTI) options are showing a volume of 637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of UTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of UTI. Below is a chart showing UTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AUPH options, PSX options, or UTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.