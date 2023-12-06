Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AUPH, MS, ALGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH), where a total volume of 18,264 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.5% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,900 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 61,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 9,372 contracts, representing approximately 937,200 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,500 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AUPH options, MS options, or ALGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
