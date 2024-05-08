Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APP, LAZR, BMBL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 25,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 64,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 13,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 19,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 6,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,800 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, LAZR options, or BMBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

