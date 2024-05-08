News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APP, LAZR, BMBL

May 08, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 25,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 64,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 13,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 19,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 6,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,800 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, LAZR options, or BMBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
