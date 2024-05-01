Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APO, POWL, ACA

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) saw options trading volume of 1,355 contracts, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) options are showing a volume of 1,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of ACA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,400 underlying shares of ACA. Below is a chart showing ACA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APO options, POWL options, or ACA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of VTEX
ADHD Historical Stock Prices
EWS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.