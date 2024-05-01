Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APO, POWL, ACA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 9,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 984,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024 , with 1,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,200 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) saw options trading volume of 1,355 contracts, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) options are showing a volume of 1,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of ACA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,400 underlying shares of ACA. Below is a chart showing ACA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APO options, POWL options, or ACA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.