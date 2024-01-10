News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, MDRX, BKE

January 10, 2024 — 03:26 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 469,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 60,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Veradigm Inc (Symbol: MDRX) saw options trading volume of 17,854 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of MDRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MDRX. Below is a chart showing MDRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) saw options trading volume of 4,516 contracts, representing approximately 451,600 underlying shares or approximately 90.4% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, MDRX options, or BKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

