Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, MDRX, BKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 469,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 60,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Veradigm Inc (Symbol: MDRX) saw options trading volume of 17,854 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of MDRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MDRX. Below is a chart showing MDRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) saw options trading volume of 4,516 contracts, representing approximately 451,600 underlying shares or approximately 90.4% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.20 strike highlighted in orange:
