Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AGO, PLAY, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), where a total of 1,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.8% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 280,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 5,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

