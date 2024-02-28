News & Insights

Markets
AGO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AGO, PLAY, ULTA

February 28, 2024 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), where a total of 1,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.8% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 280,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 5,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGO options, PLAY options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NHF Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding VSB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LETB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGO
PLAY
ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.