Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACA, ABT, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), where a total volume of 1,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 108,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of ACA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of ACA. Below is a chart showing ACA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 29,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 12,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 36,694 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

