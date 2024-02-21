Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACA, ABT, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), where a total volume of 1,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 108,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of ACA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of ACA. Below is a chart showing ACA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 29,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 12,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 36,694 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACA options, ABT options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
MMLP Average Annual Return
FBK market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.