News & Insights

Markets
ACA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACA, ABT, AMAT

February 21, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), where a total volume of 1,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 108,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of ACA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of ACA. Below is a chart showing ACA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 29,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 12,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 36,694 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ACA options, ABT options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
 MMLP Average Annual Return
 FBK market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACA
ABT
AMAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.