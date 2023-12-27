Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, CME, AMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 564,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 56.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 74,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

CME Group (Symbol: CME) saw options trading volume of 20,144 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) saw options trading volume of 17,249 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,000 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

