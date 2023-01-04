Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, COP, EQT

January 04, 2023 — 01:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 118,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 15,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 27,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,700 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 28,567 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,800 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

