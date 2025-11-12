Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZYME, SBUX, DHI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zymeworks Inc (Symbol: ZYME), where a total volume of 5,594 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 559,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of ZYME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 5,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,800 underlying shares of ZYME. Below is a chart showing ZYME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 60,283 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 9,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 16,225 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,000 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

