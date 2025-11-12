Markets
ZYME

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZYME, SBUX, DHI

November 12, 2025 — 03:57 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zymeworks Inc (Symbol: ZYME), where a total volume of 5,594 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 559,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of ZYME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,800 underlying shares of ZYME. Below is a chart showing ZYME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 60,283 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 9,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 16,225 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,000 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZYME options, SBUX options, or DHI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
