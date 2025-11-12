Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZYME, SBUX, DHI

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 60,283 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 9,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 16,225 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,000 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZYME options, SBUX options, or DHI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ALOG Price Target
SCVL Options Chain
IPI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.