Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XYZ, DRI, PRAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total volume of 74,951 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 12,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 6,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 637,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,800 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) saw options trading volume of 3,033 contracts, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

