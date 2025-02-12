Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XYZ, CRWD, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total volume of 46,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 10,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 28,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 207,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 8,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

