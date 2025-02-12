News & Insights

Markets
XYZ

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XYZ, CRWD, MSFT

February 12, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total volume of 46,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 10,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 28,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 207,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 8,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, CRWD options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IFS
 Funds Holding WMGI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FTVI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IFS-> Funds Holding WMGI-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FTVI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XYZ
CRWD
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.