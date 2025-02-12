Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XYZ, CRWD, MSFT

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 28,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 207,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 8,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, CRWD options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
