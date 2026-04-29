Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XYL, TER, NXPI

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 18,143 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 19,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XYL options, TER options, or NXPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Stock Ideas
NAVG Insider Buying
Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.