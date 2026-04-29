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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XYL, TER, NXPI

April 29, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL), where a total of 16,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of XYL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of XYL. Below is a chart showing XYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 18,143 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 19,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XYL options, TER options, or NXPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Stock Ideas
 NAVG Insider Buying
 Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stock Ideas-> NAVG Insider Buying-> Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XYL
TER
NXPI

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