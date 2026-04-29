Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XYL, TER, NXPI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL), where a total of 16,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of XYL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of XYL. Below is a chart showing XYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 18,143 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 19,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XYL options, TER options, or NXPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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