Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XP, ROKU, CELC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total of 35,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 15,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 16,948 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celcuity Inc (Symbol: CELC) saw options trading volume of 4,290 contracts, representing approximately 429,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CELC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of CELC. Below is a chart showing CELC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XP options, ROKU options, or CELC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

