Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XP, ROKU, CELC

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 16,948 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celcuity Inc (Symbol: CELC) saw options trading volume of 4,290 contracts, representing approximately 429,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CELC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of CELC. Below is a chart showing CELC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XP options, ROKU options, or CELC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
