Markets
XP

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XP, ROKU, CELC

October 01, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total of 35,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 16,948 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Celcuity Inc (Symbol: CELC) saw options trading volume of 4,290 contracts, representing approximately 429,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CELC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of CELC. Below is a chart showing CELC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XP options, ROKU options, or CELC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DSW Price Target
 GOOG Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of TOT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DSW Price Target-> GOOG Options Chain-> Institutional Holders of TOT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XP
ROKU
CELC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.