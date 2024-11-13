Notable Wednesday Option Activity: X, AMED, GAP

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) saw options trading volume of 11,806 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 205.5% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,200 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) saw options trading volume of 66,418 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 159.3% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 20,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for X options, AMED options, or GAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
