Notable Wednesday Option Activity: X, AMED, GAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 104,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 272.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 22,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) saw options trading volume of 11,806 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 205.5% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,200 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) saw options trading volume of 66,418 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 159.3% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 20,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

