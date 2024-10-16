Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WVE, PCT, ASTS

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 11,684 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,600 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 55,276 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,400 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.