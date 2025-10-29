Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WVE, KVUE, WMT

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) saw options trading volume of 159,145 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 18,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 79,267 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WVE options, KVUE options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
