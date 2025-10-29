Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WVE, KVUE, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE), where a total volume of 12,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 2,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,800 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) saw options trading volume of 159,145 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 18,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 79,267 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WVE options, KVUE options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

