Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WU, ARI, LRN

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) options are showing a volume of 11,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.1% of ARI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 966,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 10,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ARI. Below is a chart showing ARI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) saw options trading volume of 13,615 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 117.9% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,000 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
