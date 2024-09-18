News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WST, SW, GIS

September 18, 2024 — 02:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), where a total of 1,862 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 352,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Smurfit Westrock plc (Symbol: SW) saw options trading volume of 20,423 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of SW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SW. Below is a chart showing SW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) saw options trading volume of 13,807 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

