Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WST, SW, GIS

Smurfit Westrock plc (Symbol: SW) saw options trading volume of 20,423 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of SW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SW. Below is a chart showing SW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) saw options trading volume of 13,807 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
