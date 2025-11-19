Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WSM, TJX, RTX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 5,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 574,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 998,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 24,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,900 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 19,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,700 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WSM options, TJX options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

