Markets
WSM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WSM, TJX, RTX

November 19, 2025 — 01:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 5,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 574,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 998,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 24,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,900 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 19,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,700 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WSM options, TJX options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDC Investor
 Institutional Holders of ASPN
 IBCP shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BDC Investor-> Institutional Holders of ASPN-> IBCP shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WSM
TJX
RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.