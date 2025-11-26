Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, KALV, MTDR

November 26, 2025 — 05:02 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 153,496 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 10,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV) options are showing a volume of 10,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) options are showing a volume of 13,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,000 underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, KALV options, or MTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

