Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, KALV, MTDR

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV) options are showing a volume of 10,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) options are showing a volume of 13,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,000 underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, KALV options, or MTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BMNR Videos
CGAU Options Chain
CAB Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.