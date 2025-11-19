Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, GPN, SNPS

November 19, 2025 — 01:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 121,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 18,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 17,755 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 13,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 16,621 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,000 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, GPN options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

