Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WLY, CVNA, PYPL

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 44,349 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 8,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 224,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 12,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WLY options, CVNA options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LQDT shares outstanding history
JGRO Videos
URI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.