Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WLK, RICK, GEO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), where a total volume of 19,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 442.7% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 9,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 974,700 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK) saw options trading volume of 1,937 contracts, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares or approximately 313.8% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 75,506 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 298% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

