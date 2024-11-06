Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WLK, RICK, GEO

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK) saw options trading volume of 1,937 contracts, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares or approximately 313.8% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 75,506 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 298% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WLK options, RICK options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: 10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
LNMR Videos
RFAIU Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.