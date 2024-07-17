Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WING, ROOT, BE

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 2,691 contracts, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 36,605 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
