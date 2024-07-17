News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WING, ROOT, BE

July 17, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total of 2,496 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 249,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month of 378,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 2,691 contracts, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 36,605 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

