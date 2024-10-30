Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WING, PENN, NEXT

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 68,677 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 250.8% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 27,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 22,939 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 207.3% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 16,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WING options, PENN options, or NEXT options
