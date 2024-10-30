News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WING, PENN, NEXT

October 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 11,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 304.4% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 68,677 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 250.8% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 27,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 22,939 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 207.3% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 16,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

