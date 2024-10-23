Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, COOP, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 6,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 620,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 1,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 3,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 296,102 contracts, representing approximately 29.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 32,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, COOP options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.