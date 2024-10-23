Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, COOP, AMD

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 3,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 296,102 contracts, representing approximately 29.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 32,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WHR options, COOP options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding BTCO
APWC Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARBB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.