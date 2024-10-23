News & Insights

Markets
WHR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, COOP, AMD

October 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 6,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 620,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 3,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 296,102 contracts, representing approximately 29.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 32,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, COOP options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding BTCO
 APWC Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARBB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHR
COOP
AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.