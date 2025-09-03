Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, ADBE, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 31,773 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 3,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,800 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 17,277 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 6,362 contracts, representing approximately 636,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

