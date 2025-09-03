Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, ADBE, BIIB

September 03, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 31,773 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,800 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 17,277 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 6,362 contracts, representing approximately 636,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, ADBE options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
