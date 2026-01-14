Markets
WDAY

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDAY, TGT, NUE

January 14, 2026 — 01:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 11,461 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 31,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 6,679 contracts, representing approximately 667,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,800 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

