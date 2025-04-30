Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WAY, AMZN, GOOGL

April 30, 2025 — 03:43 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Waystar Holding corp (Symbol: WAY), where a total of 7,241 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 724,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of WAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of WAY. Below is a chart showing WAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 310,571 contracts, representing approximately 31.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 11,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 183,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 11,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WAY options, AMZN options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

