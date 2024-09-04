Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VSTO, PHR, W

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total volume of 3,257 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 325,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,100 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Phreesia Inc (Symbol: PHR) options are showing a volume of 1,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of PHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of PHR. Below is a chart showing PHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 22,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 4,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSTO options, PHR options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.