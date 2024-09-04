Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VSTO, PHR, W

Phreesia Inc (Symbol: PHR) options are showing a volume of 1,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of PHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of PHR. Below is a chart showing PHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 22,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 4,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VSTO options, PHR options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
