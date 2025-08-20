Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VST, MCD, GMS

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 16,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 4,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 460,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VST options, MCD options, or GMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZCAR
Funds Holding YPRO
MSEX Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.