Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VST, MCD, GMS

August 20, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 23,142 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 16,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 4,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 460,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, MCD options, or GMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

