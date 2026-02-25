Markets
VST

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VST, DELL, PSTG

February 25, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 27,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,500 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 37,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 16,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,700 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VST options, DELL options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
