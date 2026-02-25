Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VST, DELL, PSTG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 27,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 4,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,500 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 37,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 16,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,700 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

