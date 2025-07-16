Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VST, AMZN, AMPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 47,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.4% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 6,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,800 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 404,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 42,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amplitude Inc (Symbol: AMPL) saw options trading volume of 10,248 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of AMPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,800 underlying shares of AMPL. Below is a chart showing AMPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

