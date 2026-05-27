Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VRRM, CNNE, GRPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM), where a total volume of 17,195 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 5,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,200 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) options are showing a volume of 4,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) options are showing a volume of 17,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,100 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRRM options, CNNE options, or GRPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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