Markets
VRRM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VRRM, CNNE, GRPN

May 27, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM), where a total volume of 17,195 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,200 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) options are showing a volume of 4,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) options are showing a volume of 17,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,100 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRRM options, CNNE options, or GRPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further VRRM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VRRM Insider Buying-> VRRM shares outstanding history-> Stock Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRRM
CNNE
GRPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.