Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VRNS, URI, BAC

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 152,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 20,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRNS options, URI options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
