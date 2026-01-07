Markets
VRNS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VRNS, URI, BAC

January 07, 2026 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS), where a total volume of 9,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 931,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,400 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 152,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 20,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRNS options, URI options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings Surprises
 NEON Split History
 SWAY Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings Surprises-> NEON Split History-> SWAY Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRNS
URI
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.