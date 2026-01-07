Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VRNS, URI, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS), where a total volume of 9,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 931,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 4,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,400 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 152,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 20,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

